Muslim Rep. Keith Ellison Weeps While Delivering Remarks During Today's 'Islamic Radicalization' Hearings

During today’s House hearing on “Islamic radicalization in America,” Representative Keith Ellison broke down while talking about Mohammad Salman Hamdani, a first responder to 9/11 who lost his life in the tragedy.



Ellison, the first Muslim elected to the House, choked back tears throughout his closing statement, especially at the end.

“After the tragedy, some people tried to smear his character, solely because of his Islamic faith. Some people spread false rumours and speculated that he was in league with the attackers because he was a Muslim. But it was only when his remains were identified that these lies were exposed.”

“Mohammad Salman Hamdani was a fellow American who gave his life for other Americans. His life should not be identified as just a member of an ethnic group or just a member of a religion, but an American who gave everything for other fellow Americans.”

Video below.



