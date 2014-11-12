Keira Knightley Was Freaked Out By Sergey Brin's Crocs

Actress Keira Knightley was freaked out by Google founder Sergey Brin’s Crocs when she met him a special screening of her new movie “The Imitation Game.”

The screening took place at tech mogul Yuri Milner’s giant mansion in Silicon Valley, and Knightley talked about the experience — and Brin’s choice of footwear — on Jimmy Kimmel last night.

“Sergey, who I assume is a very rich man, was wearing — was definitely wearing — Crocs,” she says incredulously.

Mark Zuckerberg was also in attendance, and Knightley says that along with the Crocs she noticed that hoodies were also “big in the tech industry.”

Here’s Knightley with Brin and Zuckerberg:

“Somebody actually came up to me and said, ‘Hey, if you ever want to see a spaceship, here’s my card,'” Knightley added. “Which has never happened to me before! So I might phone him and say, ‘Yes. Show me spaceships.'”

(H/T Valleywag)

Watch the hilarious chat here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.