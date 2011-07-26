Meet The $46 Million Japanese Pitcher Who Has Been Stuck In The Minors Since The Yankees Banished Him In 2007

Photo: AP Images

Kei Igawa was supposed to be the next Hideo Nomo when the Yankees invested $46 million in him before the 2007 season.Instead he started just 16 games for New York, languishing in the minors since August of 2007.



The New York Times ran a lengthy feature on the reclusive Japanese pitcher yesterday.

Here’s a quick recap:

Igawa had a 6.79 ERA in the 16 starts after signing a five-year, $20 million contract. He was then banished to the minor leagues in August of 2007.

He’s been there ever since.

He still lives on Manhattan’s East Side, and travels to his minor league games in Scranton, Pennsylvania everyday.

Igawa is relentlessly private. He refuses to reveal his wife’s name, and his translator — who accompanies him to games — has been in his apartment only once.

The Yankees have tried to send him back to Japan, but he refuses to go.

He hopes to rekindle his dream of pitching in the majors by signing with a new team when he contract is up after this season.

Read the full New York Times feature here.

