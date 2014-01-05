Ke$ha Enters Rehab For Eating Disorder

Jason Merritt / Getty Images Ke$ha at the Billboard Music Awards in May 2013.

Singer Ke$ha entered rehab on Friday, seeking treatment for an eating disorder, TMZ reported.

In a statement obtained by TMZ, the 26-year-old said: “I’m a crusader for being yourself and loving yourself but I’ve found it hard to practice. I’ll be unavailable for the next 30 days, seeking treatment for my eating disorder…to learn to love myself again. exactly as I am.”

According to the HollywoodLife.com, the singer was admitted to Timberline Knolls rehab center near Chicago, which is the same place where Demi Lovato was treated for an eating disorder and other emotional issues in 2010.

