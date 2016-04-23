The crazy story of how Kesha broke into Prince's house before she was famous

Prince died Thursday at the age of 57 and tons of celebrities mourned the singer’s death on social media.

But one celebrity had an especially interesting connection to Prince.

In 2014, multi-platinum selling singer Kesha revealed on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” that she had tried to break into Prince’s home when she was just a struggling musician searching for her big break.

In hopes of getting her music into the right hands, Kesha made a bold move by sneaking into Prince’s house to drop off her demo.

“It was so easy,” she told Jimmy Fallon. “I cruised up in my dead grandpa’s car, and I get out and there’s a gardener in the front yard so I was like, ‘Here’s $5 and don’t make a thing about it, I’m just going to slide right under this gate,’ and he just laughed and thought it was funny and that I was charming.”

What happened next is pretty crazy. As Kesha told Jimmy Fallon:

Kevin Winter/Getty Images He gave me a look like, ‘who the hell are you?’ and I waved around my CD and I put it on the table and then I ran away.’

“So I snuck under the fence and then I just trolloped up the mountain and the door was open, it was unlocked — which was basically an invitation, so I walked in and everything was purple velvet, so I was very pleased that my fantasy had come true and that there was, in fact, purple velvet everywhere. I walk into the elevator, and there is Prince music playing! And then I go up in the elevator and I come out, and I’m on the phone with my mum saying, ‘I think I may get arrested,’ and then I walk out, and there’s Prince playing the guitar, with a beanie on, and I almost pooped my pants. He just kind of looked at me funny. He gave me a look like, ‘Who the hell are you?’ and I waved around my CD, I put it on the table, and then I ran away.”

Kesha never heard back from Prince, but she tweeted after the news of his death on Thursday:

what a magnificent life. thoughts + prayers to his family + fans around the world. sometimes words just arent enough pic.twitter.com/9M45XCaMKl

— kesha (@KeshaRose) April 21, 2016

Watch the now-famous singer tell the story in her own words:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.