MTV Documentary Promo Shows Ke$ha Eat Cake And Then Regurgitate It Into Pals' Mouths

MTV released a promo for its upcoming Ke$ha documentary, “My Crazy Beautiful Life,” and, it may be the grossest thing we’ve ever seen.



The preview shows the singer taking a bite out of what appears to be a cannoli cake and being told to “baby bird” it—share it with a friend—by regurgitating it into another person’s mouth.

We don’t see this catching on.

Ke$ha’s documentary airs April 23 at 11 p.m. on MTV. Check out the preview below.

Warning: It’s slightly graphic.



