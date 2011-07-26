Keeping the Employees Engaged, Upon Reviewing Your Sales Manager





Your first review of your new sales manager is crucial to the health of the organisation as well as the tone you set between your relationship as an executive of the company and the individual managing the sales force all the way down to his or her relationship with the sales team.

Although many may perceive it to be easy, reviewing a sales manager for the first time and soon after you recruited him or her can be somewhat of an awkward, unproductive situation if you let it. To minimize the changes of this happening and to ensure that all key points are covered, the following are a few variables that should give you a basis as to where to start your review process.

On-going Training and Upgrades Of Those Under Them

Although the thought may sound asinine to many, many sales managers are very reticent when it comes to training, upgrading and moving their sales team forward. Partly, this is because they don’t feel secure enough in their employment stability to make those under them as good as they are, for half the salary.

While this should be a key component to the sales management review, as an executive you should also be cognisant of the fact that this is a deterrent for many sales managers and it is your job to make that manager feel secure in his or her employment.

New Sales Initiatives – Thinking Outside of the Box

Even if you hire this particular sales manager to cover a certain sales territory and /or product or service, you should make it clear that part of the sales manager’s success measurement lay with their ability to come up with additionally creative ways to drive revenue for the organisation that otherwise would not have been thought of.

However, as this individual’s superior, you should welcome this type of autonomy and entrepreneurialism from your sales manager and make it quite lucid that you do appreciate them coming up with new, innovative approaches to keep the sales process fresh and the employees engaged.

While there are only two of many ways to judge yourselves manager listed above, this is a very relevant start and should assist you in assessing whether or not the sales manager whom you hired was the right staffing choice for the company.

