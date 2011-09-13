Keeping Score

Friday night I attended a surprise party honouring my close friend David’s 40th birthday. Naturally, a several-hundred person bash was fun, but I got a lot more out of it than a Saturday morning hangover.



David is a successful entrepreneur and investor, but I realised he was far wealthier than his balance sheet. As dozens of friends and family fought back tears, they gave speeches that lavished love and appreciation on the man who touched their lives so deeply. It got me thinking about the current incomplete measures of success, and wondering what would happen if we added some new metrics.

