KeepF---ingThatChicken.Com Domain Acquired

The domain KeepFuckingThatChicken.com has been acquired, SAI has learned — by going to the domain.



By now you’ve seen the footage of Fox’s Channel 5 anchorman Ernie Anastos’s Wednesday night slip-up, when he told weatherman Nick Gregory “it takes a tough man to make a tender forecast. Keep fucking that chicken.”

(Apparently Ernie meant to tell him to “Keep plucking that chicken.” We’re not sure this makes any more sense.)

Here’s the clip:



