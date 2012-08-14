This App Will Keep Your Mac Awake Even After You Close It

In order to maximise your battery life and reduce your overall power consumption, Apple programs its MacBooks to go into sleep mode when you close them.



But what if you want your MacBook to wake up immediately when you flip it open again?

That’s where the handy Mac app No Sleep comes in. No Sleep, which we first saw on Lifehacker, keeps your computer awake, even if it’s closed. The app also keeps track of your computer’s temperature so it can choose minimal system resources and prevent overheating.

No Sleep seems simple and is easy to use. You can toggle it off and on from the toolbar at the top of your screen, and it’ll keep your computer awake whether it’s plugged in or not.

Check out the app and download it from here.

