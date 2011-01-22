Keep Your iPhone From Killing You

Photo: L. Marie via Flickr

Your smartphone is crawling with more bacteria than your toilet.A UK study reported in the Daily Mail found that there could be 18 times the amount of germs as a toilet handle. And one of the phones tested had 39 times the safe level of harmful bacteria.



That’s gross.

Even if you’re a texter and not a talker, you’re still coming in contact with all those nasty bugs.

Keep yourself and your phone germ free by making sure you keeping your gear sterilized sterilized.

Here’s what you do:

We found these wipes on Amazon that cost just $2.95 for a pack of 10. There’s no liquid disinfectant, so it’s safe to use on electronics.

You can also make your own wipes. Spray a little bit of Lysol on a paper towel — make sure it’s not too wet — and gently wipe down your phone.

If you want to go high-tech and have some extra cash to burn, ThinkGeek has this UV disinfecting wand for $129. It emits UV lights that fries germs on your phone, keyboard, desk, or any other surface.

