KEEP YOUR HEAD IN THE GAME: The Hottest NFL Hat Styles This Season

People wear hats to cover up a bad hair day, to cover up a lack of hair, to match their shoes, or, sometimes, because they actually like the team!
Whatever the reason, headwear remains an important aspect of fashion and fanhood.
With the NFL season well underway, there are countless styles and options for every consumer.
But what are the best looks out their this year?
Powder blue is a tremendous look. The two-tone script makes it even better. And the team crest makes it better than better.
Ahh...remember this early 90s style? Aqua and coral don't necessarily illicit thoughts of Jaws and fear. But the 'Sharktooth' has resurfaced and is better than ever.
Official sideline hats are hit or miss. But the thick, bold stripes work perfectly for the black and panther blue. You may never throw for 400 yards like Cam Newton, but at least you can dress like him.
So what if the correlating jerseys commonly worn by the New York Jets are hideous? Remember this Titan hat.
The cool grey sets the perfect backdrop for this old-school, 'Fly, Eagles Fly' logo. But can he play on the offensive line?
Where is Warren Moon when you need him? The Texans may finally be putting it together, but Houston fans will never forget their dear Oilers.
Is he intimidating or just plain crazy? We can't tell. And that's what makes this old-school Bengals logo so great. Unfortunately, its comeback is about as likely as Carson Palmer's.
I dare you to dislike this hat. That would be un-American. Say what you want about the Patriots, but never disrespect Pat the Patriot.
So what if it looks like a six-year-old designed this logo? This Bears logo is bound to intimidate someone. Unfortunately, that someone may be Jay Cutler.
The cool grey is such a popular colour these days, it had to make the list twice. Plus, this hat has a big retro jetliner on it.
Ice Cube and Easy-E made this look famous. And now players like Darren McFadden have made the Raiders relevant again. The Silver and Black are back!
So there isn't much going right for Indianapolis fans these days. It could be worse. You could have your team stolen away from you - overnight. Celebrate mutual misery with this throwback.
Creamsicle! Yes! So what if it doesn't match with anything else you own? Plus, the vertical team name embroidery is a retro staple.
The Cowboys' star is a classic. An icon. And a place for some people to stomp on. But this throwback logo makes me nostalgic for the days of action figures and sandboxes.
Oh, the fearsome black and gold...and pinstripes! Perfect for a day at the quarry or the executive business meeting.
