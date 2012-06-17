HOW TO: Keep Your Facebook Data From Being Hacked

Facebook announced secure connection support (HTTPS) for the entire site this week, meaning all Facebook data will be protected.



Before now, the secure connection was only used to protect user names and passwords. But with this security update, Facebook users now have the option to make all data they transmit secure. This is especially useful if you are using an open wifi network.

The option isn’t available for everyone yet (it should be by the end of the week), but Lifehacker shows you how to enable the feature. We suggest doing it as soon as the option appears in your settings.

Here’s what you do:

Log in to Facebook and click Account in the top right corner of the page.

Select Account Settings and scroll down to Account Security.

Click Change and check the box next to Secure Browsing.

You can also view all account activity, so check back regularly to see if someone is accessing your account without your permission.

