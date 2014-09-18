Here's How To Keep Track Of How Much Money Tech Giants Make Every Second

Rebecca Borison

It’s astonishing how much money goes into the pockets of today’s tech giants.

Take Apple, for example. In just seven minutes, the company makes more than $US500,000 in profit and $US2 million in revenue. And the rest aren’t very far behind.

To help you better understand the insane numbers behind tech giants’ wealth, two companies — PennyStocks and WorldPay Zinc — have created real-time infographics that track how much the tech world brings in per second.

Here’s PennyStock’s version:

Click above to view the full version [h/t PennyStocks.la].

And you can click on the below image to see WorldPay Zinc’s version:

Click image to open interactive version (via WorldPay Zinc).

