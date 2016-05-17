How to stop Snapchat from draining your phone battery

Tech InsiderUgh.
Let’s face it: Snapchat is a battery life hog.
Even if you use Snapchat just periodically throughout the day, you’ll notice that it’s one of the main culprits for draining your phone’s battery.
While we can’t guarantee that Snapchat won’t drain your battery, you can try these two quick steps to alleviate the problem.
Tech Insider
From your settings, go to 'Manage' under Additional Services and enable Travel Mode. This will reduce Snapchat's data usage and help you save battery life.
