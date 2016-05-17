How to stop Snapchat from draining your phone battery

Let’s face it: Snapchat is a battery life hog.

Even if you use Snapchat just periodically throughout the day, you’ll notice that it’s one of the main culprits for draining your phone’s battery.

While we can’t guarantee that Snapchat won’t drain your battery, you can try these two quick steps to alleviate the problem.

Enable Snapchat's 'Travel Mode' in your account settings. Tech Insider From your settings, go to 'Manage' under Additional Services and enable Travel Mode. This will reduce Snapchat's data usage and help you save battery life. Open the Settings app and go General > Background App Refresh, and scroll down to Snapchat. Turning it off will keep Snapchat from updating when it's not open on your screen, which should save a little battery life. Tech Insider

