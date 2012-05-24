Ben & Jerry's Now Sells A Lock To Protect Your Pint Of Ice Cream

Kevin Smith
Keep your greedy roommates and family members away from your pints of Ice Cream with this brilliant Ben & Jerry’s pint lock.

We saw this first on DVICE and just had to share it.

Dubbed the Euphori-lock, the lock is a tenacious two-part plastic security ring that slips around your pint’s upper lid for “udder” peace of mind.

And not to worry — it comes complete with an easy-to-remember secret code when you’re ready to unlock your favourite treat.

You can pick up the pint lock from your local Ben & Jerry’s shop or it can be purchased for $6.64 at the Ben & Jerry’s website.

