Ben & Jerry's Now Sells A Lock To Protect Your Pint Of Ice Cream

Keep your greedy roommates and family members away from your pints of Ice Cream with this brilliant Ben & Jerry’s pint lock.



We saw this first on DVICE and just had to share it.

Dubbed the Euphori-lock, the lock is a tenacious two-part plastic security ring that slips around your pint’s upper lid for “udder” peace of mind.

And not to worry — it comes complete with an easy-to-remember secret code when you’re ready to unlock your favourite treat.

You can pick up the pint lock from your local Ben & Jerry’s shop or it can be purchased for $6.64 at the Ben & Jerry’s website.

