Keep Employees Learning Or Risk Becoming Obsolete

AppNex, an advertising technology company, has an entire email alias just for questions.

It’s called “[email protected]” and it’s designed for employees to write in with questions that they think other people might also want answers to, AppNexus CEO Brian O’Kelley tells the New York Times. A recent question the account received, O’Kelley says, asked why the company had seen so many low resume days lately.

“I love having those out in the open, and then we’ll write back that a couple of seasonal things happened, and here’s what’s going on. Hopefully that eases people’s concerns. I like that it’s not anonymous, because it helps me get to know who’s really smart,” O’Kelley says.

In addition to supplying employees with an open forum for asking questions, AppNexus also holds “lunch and learns” and weekly “razzle dazzles” where workers go on stage to share what they’re exploring.

“Our culture is built on this idea of learn and teach, learn and teach,” O’Kelley told the Times. “You can’t only teach or else you’ll be obsolete.”

