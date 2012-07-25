Instant MBA: Keep Calling Until You Get Them On The Phone, And Never Leave A Message

Photo: get-mrrd

Today’s advice comes from Sara Blakely, American businesswoman and founder of Spanx, via Inc.: “I learned from my cold-calling days at Danka, keep calling ’til you get them on the phone. Don’t leave a message.”



Entrepreneurs and sales representatives know that if they make a connection with a prospective buyer over the phone, they have a much better chance at selling their products.

Reaching the person on the receiving end of the call could make the difference in the success of your business; too many people are fearful of rejection when making a phone call, and either nervously rush through their presentation or feel content leaving a voicemail.

According to entrepreneur.com, before placing a business call, one should develop a professional greeting that doesn’t immediately dive into the sales pitch. It is best to begin with Mr., Mrs. or Ms, “as in ‘Good morning, Mr. Smith.’ Or ‘Good evening, Mrs. Jones.’ Being different and professional from the start sets the tone for the call.

“As soon as I got the buyer to answer…[I explained the product and said], ‘I’d like 10 minutes of your time to come show it to you.’ “

