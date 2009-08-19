Shanghai Copy Of LIBOR Adds Transparency To Bank Health

Get ready for SHIBOR.



No, it’s not a female tusked creature, but rather Shanghai’s verson of the London Interbank Offered Rate. The Shanghai Interbank Offered Rate has been around for some time, but it’s finally starting to get the transparency and liquidity required to make it useful as a benchmark and indicator.

Reuters: The volume of three-month SHIBOR-based IRS business was its third-highest on record in July

…

“Our customers now access publicly available SHIBOR rates and use them in discussions with our relationship managers to find out about interest rate trends for financing purposes,” said Raymond Hui, head of treasury at Societe Generale Shanghai.

While far from perfect, a developing SHIBOR might become a decent indicator of bank health. In the end, any additional transparency is good news for the rather opaque Chinese economy, even if it sounds like a mythical creature. You can check SHIBOR data here.

