Keep A Record Of Everywhere You Go With Loopt On The iPhone

Photo: Eng1ne via Flickr

Location-based app maker Loopt released a new feature for its iPhone app today that lets its users keep a log of their movements.When Apple released iOS 4 last month, Loopt was ready with a new version of its app making use of the OS’s new pseudo-multitasking to let users continuously update their locations without keeping the app open. Users can also receive push notifications whenever they stray into the vicinity of a friend using the service.



Now, users who make use of this background updating will be able to opt-in to keeping a log of their location over time. Every month, participating users receive a report on where they’ve been for the past 30 days.

As with most new applications of location technology we’ve seen, Loopt’s app is privacy-sensitive almost to the point of paranoia: you can’t turn background updates permanently, instead having to refresh permission periodically, and sharing your history with friends isn’t even an option.

Down the line, we see no reason why Loopt and other location-based services wouldn’t let people overshare as aggressively as they want, as long as everything remains opt-in, but moving carefully to avoid spooking users makes sense.

