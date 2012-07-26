Make A Cheat Sheet Of Credit Card Rewards So You Never Use The Wrong Card Again

Until we get our mitts on Wallaby, the smart card that rolls every rewards card into one, we’ll be using this clever trick from a Reddit user: storing a cheat sheet of credit card rewards so we never use the wrong card again.



“You can do a quick and dirty lamination by putting packaging tape on both sides of the paper after you’ve printed it,” says Rhesonance, who posted the pic below. “You should also put your credit limits and APRs on the back.”

The card is made out of nylon and measures 1/8″ thick. Rhesonance says it only took two minutes to make.

Photo: Reddit / Rhesonance

