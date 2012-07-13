A New Chemical Could Make Cavities A Thing Of The Past

Photo: Ashlee Marin/Flickr

In 2005, two Chilean scientists began their hunt for a substance that would get rid of pesky teeth cavities. Now, researchers José Córdoba from Yale University and Erich Astudillo from the University of Chile have come up with a molecule, called Keep 32, that kills the bacteria responsible for tooth decay, Jesus Diaz at Gizmodo reports.



Apparently the molecule wipes out Streptococcus mutans after being left in the mouth for just 60 seconds.

The chemical can also be mixed into all types of products, including toothpaste, mouthwash, gum and candies.

The researchers are looking to get the product on the market within 14 to 18 months and want to sell the licence to household product heavyweights like Procter & Gamble and Colgate as well as major candy manufacturers like Hershey’s and Cadbury Trevor, says Diaz.

SEE ALSO: 11 Surprising Things That Will Make You Live Longer >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.