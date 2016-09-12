Chargers receiver Keenan Allen broke down in tears after suffering a knee injury in first game of the season

San Diego Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen went down with a knee injury on Sunday during the first half against the Chiefs.

He had to be carted off the field, and reports say an ACL tear is likely.

As he was carted off the field, Allen’s emotions got the better of him. It was tough to watch:

It’s just brutal news for Allen and the Chargers, who will now be without their top receiver for the remainder of the year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.