After Dumping Virtually His Entire Stake, Ken Heebner Makes Another Huge Buy Into Apple

Apple has not been a big winner lately, having peaked in February, and underperforming since then.



It’s also been a big favourite of money managers, so it will be interesting to see what investors did with it in the latest quarters, as 13-Fs roll out.

First out of the gate is an odd one.

Last year, the well known investing “legend” Ken Heebner dumped virtually his entire Apple stake. In his 13-F filed in February he was up to 60K shares.

Now in his just-out 13-F, here’s more than quintupled his stake since 318K.

As you can see, it depends on when in Q1 he bought to see if he’s still up on that bet.

