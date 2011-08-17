Keegan Bradley Adorned The Wanamaker Trophy In Red Sox Regalia After Winning The PGA Championship

Tony Manfred

Keegan Bradley tweeted this picture of the Wanamaker Trophy wearing a Red Sox hat last night.

Well, that’s one way to celebrate winning the first major you ever played.

Bradley is from Vermont, and we imagine he’ll be throwing a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway any day now.

Here’s the picture:

wanamaker trophy

Photo: yfrog.com

In contrast, Rory McIlroy chugged beer out of the U.S. Open trophy when he won at Congressional earlier this summer.

