Keegan Bradley Adorned The Wanamaker Trophy In Red Sox Regalia After Winning The PGA Championship

Keegan Bradley tweeted this picture of the Wanamaker Trophy wearing a Red Sox hat last night.
Well, that’s one way to celebrate winning the first major you ever played.
Bradley is from Vermont, and we imagine he’ll be throwing a ceremonial first pitch at Fenway any day now.
Here’s the picture:
Photo: yfrog.com
In contrast, Rory McIlroy chugged beer out of the U.S. Open trophy when he won at Congressional earlier this summer.
Source: Boston.com
