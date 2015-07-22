Keds is banking on Taylor Swift transforming its canvas shoes into feminist icons

Keds is launching a new global brand campaign starring brand ambassador Taylor Swift that it hopes will encourage more women to buy its range of canvas shoes.

The “Ladies First” campaign harnesses the recent trend of female empowerment marketing — think Always’ “Like a Girl,” Dove’s “Real Beauty,” or Nike’s biggest ever women’s push “Better For It.”

In a press release, Keds says its new campaign offers a “fresh perspective on what it means like to be a woman today.” The brand and its ad agency Senecal + Partners (KBS+) say they took insights from more than 10,000 women from eight countries to define a global mindset on female empowerment.

“Themes of constant evolution, setting your own path, and not being defined by a specific style were key learnings. Headlines like ‘all dressed up with everywhere to go,’ and ‘there will be moving, there will be shaking,’ are front and center over street style photos for a one-two punch of fashion and emotion,” the release says.

The backdrops in the images — which will appear online, outdoor, and in print — were created by female artists including illustrator Priscilla White, pattern designer Kendra Dandy, and street artist Paige Smith.

Taylor Swift became the face of Keds in 2013.

