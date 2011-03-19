Top 10 Signs Tech Is A Massive Bubble Again

It’s apparently that time again — the Valley has gone on tilt. Consider the following top 10 signs:



10. Conferences are selling out

9. Venture capitalists are launching blogs

8. Everyone you know has a startup

7. Harvard MBAs are trekking to “hot” events

6. Harvard MBAs are fundable as CEOs

5. Private valuations are approaching public valuations

4. Business TV is fawning over the Valley

3. Hot upcoming tech IPOs are headlines

2. Hot VC-backed companies showing up in Wall Street Journal lists

And the number one sign the Valley is on tilt again …

1. Journalists are quitting journalism for startups.

This post is from Infectious Greed.

