A Zoom date with Keanu Reeves is being auctioned off for a children's cancer charity

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Keanu Reeves will be available for a 15 minute Zoom chat.

Children’s cancer charity Camp Rainbow Gold is auctioning off a 15-minute Zoom date with Keanu Reeves.

The auction item is described as a “little one-on-one with Keanu” and the current bid, at the time of writing, stands at $US17,400.

The item’s description reads: “Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

Camp Rainbow Gold provides “emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Keanu Reeves will take part in an auction for a children’s cancer charity in which a 15-minute Zoom date with the “John Wick” actor will be up for grabs.

All proceeds of the auction will go directly to the charity, Camp Rainbow Gold, an organisation that, according to their website, provides “emotionally empowering experiences to Idaho’s children diagnosed with cancer and their families.”

The auction item, titled “15 Minutes of Fame with Keanu Reeves,” is described as a “little one-on-one with Keanu” on the charity’s website.

“Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him,” reads the description. “This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home! Get your questions ready and spend 15-minutes with actor, director, producer and musician, Keanu Reeves.”

The market value was set at $US10,000 but at the time of publication, the current bid stands at $US17,400. The auction will end on Monday, June 22 at 12 p.m. MDT.

Other items listed in the auction include a “mini-concert with Ally Brook,” an “autographed Andy Grammer guitar,” and a two-night stay at Idaho Rocky Mountain Ranch. Reeves’ Zoom date is, currently, by far the most expensive item in the auction.

Read more:

Watch Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter try to save the world with song in the new trailer for ‘Bill & Ted Face the Music’

THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘The Matrix’ 21 years later

All the Keanu Reeves movies you can stream right now

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.