Keanu Reeves Returns To The Big Screen In An Ultra-Violent Movie About Tai Chi

Keanu Reeves, who knows kung fu, is making his return to the big screen by directing and starring in a pretty righteous-looking martial arts movie about tai chi.



It’s called “Man of Tai Chi,” and the trailer is blindingly cool for those of us predisposed to unapologetic action movies.

According to the synopsis from IMDB, the movie is about what happens when “a young martial artist’s skill places him in position to experience opportunities and sacrifices.” Translation: it’s a supercharged cinema explosion to watch and squeal through.

Stop everything and watch the trailer below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.