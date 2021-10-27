Keanu Reeves surprised members of his ‘John Wick 4’ stunt team with personalized Rolex watches after filming wrapped

Keanu Reeves in 2020. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Keanu Reeves reportedly gave members of his stunt team on “John Wick 4” Rolex watches.

Social-media photos appear to show Reeves celebrating with his team, and the watches themselves.

The “Matrix” star even had a sweet message of thanks engraved on the back of each Submariner.

Keanu Reeves gifted members of his stunt team on “John Wick 4” Rolex watches, according to reports – and he even had a heartfelt message of thanks engraved on the back of each one.

Photos shared to social media show Reeves celebrating the wrap of the fourth “John Wick” movie with his stunt team (a group Reeves dubbed the “The John Wick Five”) in Paris.

And screenshots that appear to be from team members’ Instagram Stories show the special present Reeves gave each of them: a Rolex Submariner watch, with a personalized note engraved on the back of each.

One stuntman dubbed the gift the “best wrap gift ever.”

According to the Rolex website, similar models retail for $US8,100 ($AU10,804), but HypeBeast reported that the rare watches can often go for much more.

Stuntmen Jeremy Marinas, Li Qiang, Bruce Lee Concepcion, and Dave Camarillo all received watches from the “Matrix” star, People reports.

Reeves, who’s starred in films like “My Own Private Idaho” and “Something’s Gotta Give,” is known for his kind behavior towards costars and random fans alike.

In March 2019, a Los Angeles-bound plane that Reeves was on was forced to make an emergency landing – but that didn’t stop the actor from kindly posing for photos with his fellow passengers.

Reeves even went above and beyond, and helped organize transport to San Francisco, their destination.

And one of Reeves’ more famous moments of generosity came during the filming of 1999’s “The Matrix,” when he gifted a dozen stuntmen with Harley-Davidson motorcycles to thank them.

“I just wanted… to give a bigger thank-you to all these guys who helped me make this,” Reeves said of his generous act.