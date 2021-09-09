13 times Keanu Reeves was the greatest person ever

- In addition to being an accomplished actor, Keanu Reeves is also a really, really good person.
- His random acts of kindness include secretly donating large sums of money to children’s hospitals.
- And his role in the new “Matrix” film has some saying we’re in the midst of the “Keanaissance.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
When a fan yelled “you’re breathtaking!” as Reeves walked onstage, the star endeared himself to the crowd by responding in kind.
“You’re breathtaking,” the actor said as he pointed to the audience. “You’re all breathtaking.”
Unsurprisingly, the moment quickly exploded online, leading to plenty of memes and heartfelt posts about Reeves.
Reeves was in the midst of filming the third “Bill & Ted” movie when he reportedly spotted the sign, which said “you’re breathtaking!” — a reference to Reeves’ appearance at the E3 convention in 2019.
“Bill & Ted” screenwriter Ed Solomon took to Twitter to share details about the incident, saying Reeves “jumped out of the car” on his way to set so that he could autograph the handmade sign.
Reeves wrote “you’re breathtaking” under the original message, along with his autograph and what looked to be an inscription to the fan.
People called Reeves a “respectful king” and praised him for being “considerate and respectful.”
A train announcement heard in the video suggests that the star was on a Brooklyn-bound Q express train when he performed that chivalrous act.
Reeves’ kind act was one of his first gracious gestures to go viral.
SBNation.com writer and producer James Dator took to Twitter to share the touching experience he had with Reeves while working at a movie theater as a teenager. The writer tried to get Reeves’ autograph, but wasn’t successful. However, things began to look up for the young Keanu Reeves fan.
“2 minutes later there’s a knock on the door behind me that leads into the box office,” Dator tweeted. “I assume it’s my manager. It’s Keanu.”
“‘I realized you probably wanted my autograph,'” Dator remembers the star telling him. “‘So I signed this.’ He hands me a receipt from the concessions stand that he signed on the back. He then casually throws an ice cream in the trash can and sees his movie.”
Reeves even went above and beyond, and helped organize transport to San Francisco, their destination. He regaled passengers with facts about California along the way, and even played country music from his phone.
The actor had made a strong impression on the film’s executives from the start, but the lunchtime show really sealed the deal.
“[Reeves] climbed on a table and was striking poses in the middle of the atrium,” said producer Mark Nielsen to the Hollywood Reporter. “We thought, that is Duke Caboom!”
“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either,” Reeves told Ellen DeGeneres.
The “Matrix” actor said that the two stars didn’t date because they were working, but had nothing but praise for Bullock.
“It was nice to go to work,” he said of filming “Speed” with the actress. “She’s such a wonderful person, a wonderful actress.”
The star reportedly runs a private charitable foundation that aims to help sick kids, but his name isn’t attached to the organization.
“I have a private foundation that’s been running for five or six years, and it helps aid a couple of children’s hospitals and cancer research,” Reeves told the Ladies Home Journal in 2009.
“I don’t like to attach my name to it, I just let the foundation do what it does.”
He’s also charmingly modest for an actor of his stature. When asked in June 2019 how he felt about his status as an “internet boyfriend,” Reeves was nonplussed.
“That’s wacky,” the star told Entertainment Weekly and People TV, adding, “The positivity’s great.” He also took time to praise his lesser-known “Always Be My Maybe” costars, Ali Wong and Randall Park.
“I know that the ones who love us will miss us,” Reeves answered honestly — wowing Colbert and subsequently fans alike.
After he was cast in the 1997 “The Devil’s Advocate,” Reeves found out that Al Pacino wasn’t able to work on the project due to the film’s budget. Reeves, however, was so eager to work with the legendary actor that he took another sizable pay cut.
And one of Reeves’ more famous moments of generosity came during the filming of “The Matrix,” when he gifted a dozen stuntmen with Harley-Davidson motorcycles to thank them.
“I just wanted… to give a bigger thank-you to all these guys who helped me make this,” Reeves said of his generous act.