Chinese nationalists threaten to boycott ‘Matrix Resurrections’ over Keanu Reeves’ support of Tibet benefit concert

Keanu Reeves performed at Tibet House’s annual benefit concert.

Chinese nationalists have threatened to boycott “The Matrix Resurrections” in response.

“‘The Matrix Resurrections’ can be taken down,” one Weibo user wrote.

Groups of Chinese nationalists have threatened to boycott “The Matrix Resurrections,” the fourth installment in the sci-fi franchise, in response to Keanu Reeves joining a benefit concert hosted by Tibet House US.

Tibet House — which is an international group of nonprofit organizations that promotes Tibetan culture — is considered a pro-Tibetan independence organization by the Chinese authorities, according to Variety which first reported the story. The Chinese government maintains that Tibet, which holds a complex geopolitical background, is a part of China.

Reeves performed at the annual benefit concert along with several other artists, including Patti Smith and Trey Anastasio. Variety reported that after Reeve’s appearance was announced, Chinese nationalists who populate social media sites and describe themselves as “little pinks” suggested that the “Matrix” be boycotted in retaliation.

“How can Keanu Reeves not understand this and take part in a pro-Tibet independence concert?” CHINAD8, an account on the Chinese social media site Weibo posted according to the publication. “Aren’t these celebrities afraid of losing the China market?”

Another Weibo user wrote that “‘The Matrix Resurrections’ can be taken down,” while another wrote “get out of the Chinese market, thank you,” Variety reported.

Representatives for Keanu Reeves did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in ‘The Matrix: Resurrections.’ Murray Close/Warner Bros. Pictures

This isn’t the first time that China’s complicated relations with Tibet and pro-Tibetan organizations have impacted Hollywood.

Brad Pitt was banned from entering mainland China for 20 years for his participation in the 1997 film “Seven Years in Tibet.” In the film, Pitt played the part of an Austrian mountain climber called Heinrich Harrer who befriends the Dalai Lama during the period of China’s takeover of Tibet.

Pitt’s ban was lifted in 2016 when the actor’s film “Allied” — which was partially financed by the Chinese company Huahua Media — was released in the region.

“The Matrix: Resurrections” debuted in China earlier this month. During its opening weekend, the film earned $US7.5 ($AU11) million and has taken $US12.4 ($AU18) million overall at the Chinese box office. The film has so far grossed $US148.3m worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

In a review of the film, Insider’s entertainment correspondent Kirsten Acuna criticized the pace with which the film moves.

“The biggest failing of ‘Resurrections’ is that it spends too much time waking people up from the simulation, something that may frustrate those who just want to see Neo and Trinity on screen kicking butt again,” the review read.