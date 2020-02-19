Keanu Reeves looks as good as ever in new photo with Alex Winter from the upcoming 'Bill and Ted' movie

Steve Granitz/WireImageKeanu Reeves will reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming fourth Matrix movie.
- “Matrix” star Keanu Reeves will reunite with costar Alex Winter for the upcoming sequel “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” and a new still from the movie shows the duo are back and better than ever.
- In the still, Reeves and Winter are dressed in colourful suits at what appears to be a wedding, and are standing in front of a variety of instruments.
- The new film comes 29 years after the release of the last film in the franchise (1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”) and will follow the now middle-aged friends as they try to find a song that will restore the Earth’s harmony.
- And in addition to the upcoming “Bill and Ted” movie, Reeves will also reprise his role as Neo in the fourth “Matrix” film, which will be released in 2021.
- “Bill and Ted Face the Music” will hit theatres on August 21.
