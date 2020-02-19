Keanu Reeves looks as good as ever in new photo with Alex Winter from the upcoming 'Bill and Ted' movie

Steve Granitz/WireImageKeanu Reeves will reprise his role as Neo in the upcoming fourth Matrix movie.
  • “Matrix” star Keanu Reeves will reunite with costar Alex Winter for the upcoming sequel “Bill and Ted Face the Music,” and a new still from the movie shows the duo are back and better than ever.
  • In the still, Reeves and Winter are dressed in colourful suits at what appears to be a wedding, and are standing in front of a variety of instruments.
  • The new film comes 29 years after the release of the last film in the franchise (1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”) and will follow the now middle-aged friends as they try to find a song that will restore the Earth’s harmony.
  • And in addition to the upcoming “Bill and Ted” movie, Reeves will also reprise his role as Neo in the fourth “Matrix” film, which will be released in 2021.
  • “Bill and Ted Face the Music” will hit theatres on August 21.
Bill and ted face the musicOrion PicturesKeanu Reeves (left) and Alex Winter will star in ‘Bill and Ted Face the Music.’

