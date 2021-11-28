Search

A complete timeline of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s friendship

Yasmin Garaad
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves smiling at a red carpet event together.
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves during 2006 MTV Movie Awards. John Shearer/WireImage via Getty Images
  • Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met while starring in the 1994 film “Speed.”
  • Many wondered if the two ever dated due to their on-screen chemistry in “Speed” and “The Lake House.”
  • Though the two have admitted, separately, to having a crush on each other, they have never dated.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock first met on the set of the 1994 film “Speed,” where they costarred as love interests.
Sandra bullock speed
Bullock as Annie and Reeves as Jack in ‘Speed.’ Twentieth Century Fox
Reeves and Bullock weren’t the first choices for their roles as Jack Traven and Annie Porter, respectively. But both were ultimately chosen by the film’s director, Jan de Bont, which kicked off a decades-long friendship between the actors. 

In a 1994 interview with Entertainment Weekly about the movie, Bullock recalled how she had to audition for the role to test her chemistry with Reeves.

“We had to do all these really physical scenes together, rolling around on the floor and stuff. At one point Keanu stumbled into me and sort of grabbed my butt,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Are you copping a feel?’ He got all panicky and was like, ‘Nooooo! I wasn’t!’ I was like, ‘Relax, Keanu. Just kidding.”‘

The chemistry between Reeves and Bullock captivated viewers so much that they won Best On-Screen Duo at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards.
Sandra Bullock at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards
Bullock at the 1995 MTV Movie Awards, where she won Best Female Performance and Most Desirable Female, in addition to the Best On-Screen Duo award shared with Reeves. Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Their off-screen bond was strong too.

While promoting “Speed” in a 1994 interview, Reeves waxed poetic about working with Bullock. “She has such a wonderful energy about her and life,” he said. “Wherever she goes, she really gives and wants things to be…springtime. I’ve enjoyed her company immensely. Oh yeah, she’s a really great actress, too.”

The pair next reunited onscreen over a decade later, in 2006’s “The Lake House.”
JUNE 13: Actors Keanu Reeves (L) and Sandra Bullock arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' 'The Lake House' at the Cinerama Dome on June 13, 2006 in Los Angeles, California. (
Reeves and Bullock arrive at the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures’ ‘The Lake House’ at the Cinerama Dome. Kevin Winter/Getty Images
The romance/fantasy film reunited the pair as on-screen romantic interests.

During a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote “The Lake House,” the two were asked what it was like to work together again so many years after first meeting on the set of “Speed.”

“I can’t explain in words why Sandra and I have chemistry on screen or why we work well together,” Reeves told EW. “We just do, and I’m glad because I like her tremendously as a person. I always enjoy watching her work. She is funny as all heck, smart as whip…. It was great to have some life under our belts since the last time we worked together.”

Bullock confirmed to EW that she and Reeves had “kept in touch over the years” since starring in “Speed” and that she’d written him letters to see how he was doing.

“Every time I heard he had an accident I’d call to make sure he was okay. We have some mutual friends and we had a few dinner dates, but it was still unfamiliar enough where it made filming an intimate, risky film like this still scary and exhilarating,” Bullock said of their work on “The Lake House.”

The two presented together at the 76th Academy Awards in 2006.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock
Reeves and Bullock on the red carpet for the 78th Annual Academy Awards. KMazur/WireImage
Though the two were presenting, they walked the red carpet together, posing for photos and goofing around. 

They continued the awards circuit that year at the 2006 MTV Movie Awards.
Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock, presenters during 2006 MTV Movie Awards
Reeves and Bullock were co-presenters during the 2006 MTV Movie Awards. Chris Polk/FilmMagic
The two were all smiles as they presented at the MTV Movie Awards in 2006.
They won “Choice Liplock” for “The Lake House” at the 2006 Teen Choice Awards.
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves
Bullock and Reeves, accepting the award for Choice Liplock for ‘The Lake House.’ KMazur/WireImage
The pair joked about the “passionate” kiss and how Bullock, who was married at the time, couldn’t redo it, because of her marriage. Reeves replied by jokingly asking wasn’t she married when they filmed the kiss.

In 2014, Reeves helped present Bullock with the “Decade of Hotness” award at Spike TV’s Guys Choice Awards.
Actors Keanu Reeves (L) and Sandra Bullock speak onstage at Spike TV's 'Guys Choice 2014' at Sony Pictures Studios on June 7, 2014
Reeves and Bullock speak onstage at Spike TV’s Guys Choice 2014. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Spike TV
Bullock was presented the award by three of her past costars: Reeves, Matthew McConaughey, and Hugh Grant. Each of the actors shared words in her honor, but Reeves’ part of the speech moved Bullock to tears.

“Sandra, your heart, your soul, your light, your talent that you share with all of us is amazing and wonderful and extraordinary,” Reeves said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You are one of a kind and you are definitely, definitely hot!”

In 2014, Reeves named Bullock as the biggest movie star he’s friends with.
Actors Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves arrive at the European Premiere of 'The Lake House' at Vue West End
Bullock and Reeves arrive at the European Premiere of ‘The Lake House’ at Vue West End on June 19, 2006 in London, England. Dave M. Benett/Getty Images
In a 2014 Reddit AMA, a fan asked Reeves who was the biggest movie star he has worked with.

“Uh, let’s see,” Reeves replied. “The biggest movie star I’m friends with would be… uh… Sandra Bullock! Yeah, through the years we kinda get together, have a dinner, catch up, see how it’s going.”

In a December 2018 appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” Bullock admitted to having had a crush on Reeves when they filmed “Speed” over 20 years earlier.
Sandra Bullock on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Bullock on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show/Youtube
Bullock appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2018 and revealed the crush that she had on Reeves while they filmed “Speed” and how she thought it wasn’t mutual.

“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves is and how handsome he was,” the “Bird Box” star said. “It was hard. It was hard for me to really be serious.”

“Never dated him. I guess there was something about me, I guess he didn’t like,” she added.

Appearing on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” himself in May 2019, Reeves revealed that the crush was mutual.
Keanu Reeves on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Reeves on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show.’ The Ellen DeGeneres Show/Youtube
A few months after Bullock told DeGeneres that she’d had a crush on Reeves, he appeared on the talk show himself and revealed the crush was mutual, effectively breaking the internet.

“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either,” Reeves told DeGeneres

In a November 2021 Esquire profile about Reeves, Bullock shared the story of how Reeves once showed up to her home with Champagne and truffles.
Sandra Bullock and Keanu Reeves
Bullock and Reeves at the ‘Speed’ premiere. Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
As part of a November 2021 profile of Reeves published by Esquire, Bullock revealed how Reeves had years earlier showed up at her home with Champagne and truffles so she could try them for the first time, days after she’d told him she’d never had them. 

“He said, ‘I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,'” Bullock recalled to Esquire

In the same interview, Bullock also said that the reason the two never got together was because she thought it would ruin their friendship. “But who knows?” she said. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived.”

The two have both talked about wanting to work together again on many occasions.
Sandra bullock keanu reeves speed
Reeves and Bullock have been friends for years and starred in two movies together. Twentieth Century Fox
In a 2017 interview, Reeves told People that he has been looking for a project for them to work together on. “Oh my gosh, yeah I’ve been trying,” he said. “I’ve been looking for [film projects] with Sandra — not with her, but for us.”

Bullock told Esquire in 2021 that she wants to work with Reeves again.

“I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die,” Bullock said. “Just laugh with him. He’s funny. We can be 75 — it’ll be even better then, like an old-people ‘Cocoon’ thing. We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people.”

She continued: “It’ll be the bookend of ‘Speed’! We’ll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There’s our movie.”

