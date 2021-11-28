A complete timeline of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s friendship

- Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock met while starring in the 1994 film “Speed.”
- Many wondered if the two ever dated due to their on-screen chemistry in “Speed” and “The Lake House.”
- Though the two have admitted, separately, to having a crush on each other, they have never dated.
In a 1994 interview with Entertainment Weekly about the movie, Bullock recalled how she had to audition for the role to test her chemistry with Reeves.
“We had to do all these really physical scenes together, rolling around on the floor and stuff. At one point Keanu stumbled into me and sort of grabbed my butt,” she said. “I asked him, ‘Are you copping a feel?’ He got all panicky and was like, ‘Nooooo! I wasn’t!’ I was like, ‘Relax, Keanu. Just kidding.”‘
While promoting “Speed” in a 1994 interview, Reeves waxed poetic about working with Bullock. “She has such a wonderful energy about her and life,” he said. “Wherever she goes, she really gives and wants things to be…springtime. I’ve enjoyed her company immensely. Oh yeah, she’s a really great actress, too.”
During a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote “The Lake House,” the two were asked what it was like to work together again so many years after first meeting on the set of “Speed.”
“I can’t explain in words why Sandra and I have chemistry on screen or why we work well together,” Reeves told EW. “We just do, and I’m glad because I like her tremendously as a person. I always enjoy watching her work. She is funny as all heck, smart as whip…. It was great to have some life under our belts since the last time we worked together.”
Bullock confirmed to EW that she and Reeves had “kept in touch over the years” since starring in “Speed” and that she’d written him letters to see how he was doing.
“Every time I heard he had an accident I’d call to make sure he was okay. We have some mutual friends and we had a few dinner dates, but it was still unfamiliar enough where it made filming an intimate, risky film like this still scary and exhilarating,” Bullock said of their work on “The Lake House.”
“Sandra, your heart, your soul, your light, your talent that you share with all of us is amazing and wonderful and extraordinary,” Reeves said, according to Entertainment Tonight. “You are one of a kind and you are definitely, definitely hot!”
“Uh, let’s see,” Reeves replied. “The biggest movie star I’m friends with would be… uh… Sandra Bullock! Yeah, through the years we kinda get together, have a dinner, catch up, see how it’s going.”
“I think about how sweet Keanu Reeves is and how handsome he was,” the “Bird Box” star said. “It was hard. It was hard for me to really be serious.”
“Never dated him. I guess there was something about me, I guess he didn’t like,” she added.
“She obviously didn’t know I had a crush on her either,” Reeves told DeGeneres.
“He said, ‘I just thought you might want to try Champagne and truffles, to see what it’s like,'” Bullock recalled to Esquire.
In the same interview, Bullock also said that the reason the two never got together was because she thought it would ruin their friendship. “But who knows?” she said. “Keanu’s a guy who, I feel like, is friends with every woman he’s ever dated. I don’t think there’s anyone who has something horrible to say about him. So maybe we could have survived.”
Bullock told Esquire in 2021 that she wants to work with Reeves again.
“I would love nothing more than to do a comedy with Keanu before we die,” Bullock said. “Just laugh with him. He’s funny. We can be 75 — it’ll be even better then, like an old-people ‘Cocoon’ thing. We play two funny old people. A road trip. Just put us in an RV as old people.”
She continued: “It’ll be the bookend of ‘Speed’! We’ll just be driving really slowly. Pissing the world off. There’s our movie.”