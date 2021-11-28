A complete timeline of Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock’s friendship

The pair next reunited onscreen over a decade later, in 2006’s “The Lake House.”

The romance/fantasy film reunited the pair as on-screen romantic interests.

During a 2006 interview with Entertainment Weekly to promote “The Lake House,” the two were asked what it was like to work together again so many years after first meeting on the set of “Speed.”

“I can’t explain in words why Sandra and I have chemistry on screen or why we work well together,” Reeves told EW. “We just do, and I’m glad because I like her tremendously as a person. I always enjoy watching her work. She is funny as all heck, smart as whip…. It was great to have some life under our belts since the last time we worked together.”

Bullock confirmed to EW that she and Reeves had “kept in touch over the years” since starring in “Speed” and that she’d written him letters to see how he was doing.

“Every time I heard he had an accident I’d call to make sure he was okay. We have some mutual friends and we had a few dinner dates, but it was still unfamiliar enough where it made filming an intimate, risky film like this still scary and exhilarating,” Bullock said of their work on “The Lake House.”