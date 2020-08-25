Keanu Reeves says he 'always wanted to play Wolverine' but it's 'too late' now

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP Keanu Reeves says he always wanted to play Wolverine.

Keanu Reeves has said he had always wanted to suit up for Marvel’s big-screen adaption of Wolverine.

During an interview on “Radio Andy” with his “Bill & Ted Face the Music” costar Alex Winter, Reeves was asked which acting roles he wished he could go back in time and do, and he replied: “I always wanted to play Wolverine.”

“It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine,” Winter joked. “I’m just going to leave that there.” But Reeves quickly responded: “It is too late. I’m good with it now.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Keanu Reeves has said he always wanted to suit up for Marvel’s big-screen adaption of Wolverine.

During an interview on the SiriusXM show “Radio Andy” with his “Bill & Ted Face the Music” costar Alex Winter, Reeves was asked which acting roles he wished he could go back in time to do, and he replied: “I always wanted to play Wolverine.”

“The Matrix” star was then asked whether this was true, and he responded: “Oh yeah. Frank Miller’s Wolverine? For sure.”

Wolverine first appeared in Marvel comics in the 1970s, but the character underwent a revamp in the early 1980s by Frank Miller, the comic book writer and visual artist who moulded the fierce but principled antihero we know today.

Hugh Jackman, of course, went on to play the iconic comic book character in the “X-Men” films as well as the 2017 standalone “Logan,” but Reeves’ costar Winter joked that Reeves might still have time.

“It’s not too late for Keanu to play Wolverine,” he said. “I’m just going to leave that there.”

20th Century Fox Hugh Jackman as Wolverine.

Reeves quickly responded: “It is too late. I’m good with it now.”

The duo are set to return to the popular “Bill & Ted” franchise Friday with a sequel debuting on streaming sites. The new film comes 29 years after the release of the previous film in the franchise (1991’s “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey”) and will follow the now middle-aged friends as they try to find a song that will save the Earth.

Reeves is also set to return to the big screen as perhaps his most beloved character, Neo, in a new “Matrix” film. The fourth film in the hugely successful sci-fi series is set for a 2022 release, and Lana Wachowski, who is directing this iteration, recently reopened production in Berlin after all work was shut down in February because of the coronavirus.

Watch the full SiriusXM interview below:

Read more:

Keanu Reeves says he didn’t know ‘The Matrix’ was a transgender allegory but thinks it’s ‘cool’

‘The Matrix’ is an allegory for being transgender, according to director Lilly Wachowski

Everything you need to know about the fourth ‘Matrix’ movie

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.