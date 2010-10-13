KC Fed Chief Hoenig Is Back And Warning Of The Fed's Inability To Exit Its Money Printing Binge

Photo: KC Fed

KC Fed Chief Thomas Hoenig is one of the most vocal hawks in the Federal Reserve, so, no surprise… he’s warning of asset bubbles if if the Fed keeps up its money-printing ways (according to a flash on CNBC).Hoenig is speaking to the NABE in Denver right now, and though we don’t have his full text yet, you can surmise that it’s similar to his speech in April where he slammed 0% interest rates and the effect they had in manufacturing bubbles.



