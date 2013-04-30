An Ad Agency Started Its Own In-House Business School [THE BRIEF]

Good morning, AdLand. Here’s what you need to know today:



KBS+ started a business school-esque fellowship program in which select employees take a variety of in-class entrepreneurial classes. Even though this provides employees with tools that will make it easier to leave the company, KBS+ thinks that it’s worth it. MDC Partners’ is considering expanding the program to other agencies in its network, including 72andSunny, CP+B. and Mono.

Burger King is trying to get women to want a Whopper.

It turns out that 70% of brands’ Pinterest engagement comes from other people’s pins rather than their own.

Yahoo’s started in-stream native home page ads.

P&G’s Gillette moved its agency of record from BBDO to Grey. It worked with BBDO for 80 years.

Mashable has some advice for clueless brands on social media.

