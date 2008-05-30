KB Home Founder: We're Not At The Bottom Yet

Eli Broad, founder of homebuilder KB Home, sees more housing difficulty ahead, including another 10% drop in home prices. Bloomberg:



U.S. home prices likely will drop another 10 per cent from their peak before the housing market begins to recover, said Eli Broad, founder of Los Angeles-based homebuilder KB Home….

Broad said the U.S. economy is “in a recession no matter how you want to measure it,” and recommended that investors put their money in the energy industry, multinational companies with the largest stock-market capitalizations, and emerging economies such as Brazil, Russia, India and China. The return on U.S. stocks likely will “be in low single digits” this year, he said.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.