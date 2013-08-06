Secret Behind Kazakhstan's Mysterious Google Earth Pentagram Revealed

For years, people have wondered why there is a pentagram — apparently visible only from the sky — in a remote part of Kazakhstan. The area is known for it’s archaeological ruins but has little else in the way of human settlement, with the nearest city (Lisakovsk) 12 miles away.

Here’s the strange sight on Google Earth:



Of course, the pentagram has long been linked with occult movements and many have wondered if the area could be an ancient Satanist monument.

The real answer may be slightly more mundane.

LiveScience’s Marc Lallanilla spoke to Emma Usmanova, an archaeologist with years of experience working in the area. “It is the outline of a park made in the form of a star,” Usmanova said, pointing out that the park was probably built during the Soviet era (the star was one of the U.S.S.R.’s symbols), and that subsequent neglect has resulted in trees growing along roads and pathways.

English Russia has visited the area and reports that yes, it really is a park. But who built it and why it was allowed to fall into ruin isn’t exactly clear.

