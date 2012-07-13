Kazakhstan Wants Everyone To Stop Making Fun Of Their National Anthem

Kazakhstan MPs have toughened penalties for desecrating state symbols today, in an apparent bid to strengthen national pride, Reuters reports. A separate law is also being introduced that will require Kazakh athletes to know the lyrics and music of Kazakhstan’s anthem was also passed.



If you’re wondering why the country is so keen to protect national pride, you may want to watch the videos below.

First, in embarrassing scene earlier this year, the Kazakhstan national anthem was accidentally confused with the Ricky Martin latin explosion hit “Livin’ La Vida Loca’ before the start of a skiing tournament.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Shortly after that awkward incident, the “Borat” parody of the Kazakh national anthem was played instead of the real anthem at an awards ceremony in Kuwait in March.

WATCH:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.