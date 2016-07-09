Kazakhstan just one-upped George Soros.

In an interview with Bloomberg News’ Nariman Gizitdinov, Daniyar Akishev, the governor of the Kazkahstan’s central bank, said the bank bet pulled out the British pound ahead of the Brexit vote.

Akshev told Gizidinov the bank went long at 1.4350 pounds against the dollar, and then “fully exited” its position at 1.4920 — one day before the results of the vote crossed the wires.

The pound plunged by about 8% in the immediate aftermath of the Brexit vote. As of 11:07 a.m. ET, the currency is around 1.2980 against the dollar.

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for George Soros, the billionaire investor who made his name by betting against the pound back in 1992, previously said that he “did not speculate against sterling while he was arguing for Britain to remain in the European Union.”

Check out the full story at Bloomberg.

