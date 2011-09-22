Remember Kazaa? They Just Built An iPhone App To Compete With Spotify

Kazaa, perhaps the most popular peer to peer music piracy service circa Y2K, just announced the availability of its brand new iPhone app.



Except there’s no piracy even remotely involved here–Kazaa has long remained underground as a dormant brand, ready to spring back with some kind of related product.

And here it is: a Spotify/Rdio/MOG clone.

The app ties in to Kazaa’s $9.99 all-you-can-eat music subscription service, which lets you stream and download as much music as you can handle from your computer or mobile device.

There’s a seven day free trial included with the app to test out the service.

Click here to download the free app from the App Store.

