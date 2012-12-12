Illegal File-Sharer To Supreme Court: Don't Punish Me For Everybody's Sins

Photo: YouTube via CBS

A notorious file-sharer who got busted for illegally downloading and sharing Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believing” and other ’80s classics through the now-defunct Kazaa is taking her case to the nation’s highest court, Wired reports.Jammie Thomas-Rasset, who was ordered by a court to pay a whopping $222,000 for illicitly downloading and sharing 24 tracks, asked the Supreme Court to hear her case on Monday.



Her lawyers contend the fine was excessive in light of the minor harm she actually caused the recording industry.

Here’s what her petition said, according to Wired:

“Put more plainly: In a civil case, Thomas-Rasset cannot be punished for the harm inflicted on the recording industry by file sharing in general; while that woud no doubt help accomplish the industry’s and Congress’s goal of deterring copyright infringement, singing out and punishing an individual in a civil case to a degree entirely out of proportion with her individual offence is not a Constitutional means of achieving that goal.”

If the Supreme Court takes Thomas-Rasset’s case, it woud be the first Recording Industry Association of America file-sharing case it ever heard, according to Wired.

SEE ALSO: Here’s How The US Supreme Court Could Screw The Gay Rights Movement >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.