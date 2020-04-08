Kayleigh McEnany will replace Stephanie Grisham as White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany/Instagram Kayleigh McEnany at the 2016 Democratic National Convention with CNN.

Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, is replacing Stephanie Grisham as the White House press secretary, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Grisham had been ousted as part of a West Wing reorganization by Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

McEnany will be Trump’s fourth press secretary in less than four years, succeeding Grisham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sean Spicer.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

Kayleigh McEnany, a spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection campaign, is replacing Stephanie Grisham as the White House press secretary, The New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Grisham had been abruptly ousted from her role as part of a West Wing reorganization by Trump’s new chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

McEnany will be Trump’s fourth press secretary in less than four years, succeeding Grisham, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Sean Spicer in a communications office that has been marred by turnover.

McEnany has been a constant presence in the pro-Trump media and political sphere, going to bat for the president since the 2016 presidential campaign.

Before joining Trump’s 2020 campaign, McEnany was a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee and, earlier, a CNN commentator.

Throughout her tenure as a CNN talking head, McEnany got into more than a few heated exchanges with other personalities, like the New York Times columnist Charles Blow and the CNN host Van Jones.

She previously interned for several high-ranking politicians, including former President George W. Bush. McEnany volunteered for the Bush reelection campaign as a high-school sophomore in 2004.

She went on to intern in Bush’s White House communications office and later worked as a producer on former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee’s TV show.

McEnany worked her way up the network ladder, appearing more frequently as a conservative pundit on more popular shows over the years. The first appearance she posted on her Facebook page was on Fox News in 2011.

McEnany announced her support for Trump in February 2016. Trump clinched the Republican Party’s nomination that May, when his last opponent, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, dropped out of the primary.

McEnany abruptly left her job as a CNN commentator in August 2017 and began appearing in pro-Trump videos that many compared to state-sponsored TV. Most recently, she made headlines when she claimed on February 25 that the novel coronavirus would not hit the US.

“We will not see diseases like the coronavirus come here … and isn’t it refreshing when contrasting it with the awful presidency of President Obama,” McEnany said.

The World Health Organisation declared the coronavirus a pandemic on March 11, and the US became the global epicentre of the outbreak later in the month.

Got a tip? Email [email protected] or [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.