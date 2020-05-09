White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says she slammed Trump's 'racist' rhetoric in 2015 because she 'naively' watched CNN

Evan Vucci/AP Photo White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany blamed CNN for somehow convincing her to call President Donald Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants “racist” and “hateful” in 2015.

“For about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN, and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” she said.

In newly unearthed footage, McEnany passionately and repeatedly attacked then-candidate Trump, calling him “a showman” who didn’t deserve a place in the Republican Party.

During her press conference at the White House on Friday, Kayleigh McEnany, President Donald Trump’s newly installed White House press secretary, blamed CNN and he own naivete for convincing her to call Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants “racist” and “hateful” in 2015.

McEnany added that she “very quickly” moved to Trump’s side as he began to dominate the 2016 Republican primary election and effusively praised the president.

“For about the first four weeks of the election, I was watching CNN, and I was naively believing some of the headlines that I saw on CNN,” she said. “I very quickly came around and supported the president. In fact, CNN hired me.”

She added, “I proudly supported this president, who I believe is one of the best presidents, if not the best president, this country will ever have.”

McEnany then quickly pivoted to attacking other CNN contributors and guests.

The press secretary’s defence flies in the face of the repeated attacks she leveled against Trump in 2015, when she called him “a showman” who didn’t deserve a place in the Republican Party.

In television segments on CNN and Fox Business in 2015, unearthed and published by CNN on Thursday, McEnany passionately made the case that Trump wasn’t a Republican and he intentionally used inflammatory rhetoric to rile up the right wing.

Shortly after Trump officially joined the presidential race in June 2015, McEnany said Trump’s allegation that Mexican immigrants are “rapists” was “racist.”

“To me, a racist statement is a racist statement. I don’t like what Donald Trump said,” she said during an appearance on CNN, adding that the remarks were “derogatory” and “hateful.”

McEnany said “mainstream” Republicans didn’t want to deport undocumented immigrants, a process she said was “not the American way,” and that they instead supported “some path to citizenship.”

Cornerstones of Trump’s presidency and rhetoric include deporting unauthorised immigrants, building a border wall, and making a pathway to citizenship more difficult.

Here's video we just played on CNN of comments Kayleigh McEnany made criticizing Donald Trump in 2015, calling comments from Trump "racist," and saying he was "a showman," not "a serious candidate' and adding "I don't want to claim this guy." pic.twitter.com/dxDaFJgKqc — andrew kaczynski???? (@KFILE) May 7, 2020

