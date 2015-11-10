KAYLA ITSINES: Morning and night workouts -- here's which one is better

Photo: Marianna Massey/ Getty.

This question that seems to always be on everyone’s lips: is it better to workout in the morning or at night time? There is research to support benefits of training at either time of day, so which one is better? There is no correct answer. It depends on your personal preferences.

However, there are certain positives and negatives associated with working out in the morning or evening, which I want to explain.

Morning workouts

Help you stay consistent:

If you have trouble sticking to a workout routine consistently, morning workouts could be great for you. A lot of people struggle with finding time to workout, so if you do it first thing you won’t face any roadblocks that may come up during the day. It is also over and done with, so you don’t have to worry about squeezing it in or making time later on.

Your body is rested:

When you are asleep, your body uses this time to recuperate and recover from your day. During sleep, muscles repair themselves, so when you wake up your body should be feeling fresh and ready to workout! Of course, this depends on the quality of your sleep, so make sure you are going to bed early enough and are turning off any electronic devices such as your phone or TV at least an hour before bed. Just remember to complete a warm up before you workout to help wake up your muscles!

You’re running on less fuel and may get tired later:

Let’s face it, some of us just aren’t morning people no matter how hard we try. Add in a late night and next to no sleep, the last thing you probably want to be doing is working out. Everybody is different, and this is where personal preferences come in. If you are always super tired in the mornings, it may be hard for you to give your workout 100%. Some people also find they may get tired around lunch time if they have had a hard workout that morning.

Evening/ night workouts

You are awake and ready to go:

Although your body is refuelled in the morning, it may be better prepared for a workout later in the day. You body is generally more wake because of the daily activities you have been completing, and you have probably eaten a few meals. Some girls prefer working out at night compared to the morning because they feel like they have more energy. This may be true because your endurance and strength levels are believed to be at their highest at around 4-6pm.

It can help you destress:

If you exercise first thing, chances are you are feeling pretty relaxed because you haven’t had much to deal with yet. However, come evening time, you may be feeling pretty stressed whether that be because you had a hard day at work or school or something has upset you. Exercise is one of the best ways to relieve stress and blow off some steam, so it can have great benefits for you if you have had a rough day. Plus it releases endorphins, which are your happy hormones!

The verdict?

Ultimately, there is no right answer as to whether morning workouts or night workouts are ‘better’ for you. As I said before, it all depends on your personal preference and what works best for you and your body. I think the most important thing to remember is the fact that you are exercising, whether it be morning or night it is still better than not doing anything at all. If you find a way to make exercise a regular part of your routine and a consistent part of your life, that is so much more important than what time of day it is.

This article was originally published on Kayla Itsines blog. Read the original here.

