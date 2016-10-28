Kayla Itsines is worth a whopping $46 million

Photo: Kayla Itsines/ Facebook.

Building a fitness empire based on 12-week “Bikini Body Guides” turns out have been lucrative idea for Instagram sensation Kayla Itsines.

Itsines and her fiance, bodybuilder Tobi Pearce, CEO of The Bikini Body Training Company, are worth $46 million according to the 2016 BRW Young Rich list.

Itsines, 25, and Pearce, 24, are the youngest people on the list at 51st and 52nd places.

Their wealth is a revelation given Itsines, who has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, has always been reluctant to discuss the financial success of her venture. Even Bloomberg failed to get any details during a major profile titled “The Cult of Kayla”, earlier this year. Bloomberg reported that Pearce told a gathering in New York that “25 million people around the world” use their guides. She has nearly 9 million followers on Facebook, plus 380,000 followers on Twitter.

When Business Insider interviewed Itsines last December, she had just released the app: Sweat with Kayla. It’s spent most of this year as the No. 1 health and fitness app, hit 82 on the top apps in January this year and set revenue records. Subscribers pay $20 a month to access its workout and diet programs, designed by Itsines.

Then there are health-related products like a $30 branded skipping rope and $25 drink bottle.

However, not everyone is happy with the app once they signed on. Some users were angry after downloading the app because it charged them unexpectedly and there appeared to be difficulties with cancelling subscriptions. Read more on that here.

That said, her success in less than 12 months is a remarkable achievement for the Adelaide-based fitness exponent who admits that she didn’t even know what a “follower” was when she first signed on to Instagram.

Read about the start that of journey that got her where she today here.

