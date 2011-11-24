Kayak, Still Not Public A Year After Filing, Mints An OK Q3 Profit

Photo: Kayak

Travel search site Kayak picked up a $12.7 million profit off $61.2 million in revenue in the third quarter this year, up 45 per cent from the same quarter a year earlier.This is the eighth time Kayak has amended its S-1 filing, which it sent off to the Securities and Exchange commission in November last year.



Kayak’s CEO last week said it had no incentive to rush the process of going public.

Its revenue is up 26 per cent from the same quarter a year ago, when it brought in $47.8 million, according to an updated filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Kayak had an $8.7 million profit this quarter one year ago.

Kayak has registered 678.7 million searches so far this year and makes $251 for every 1,000 searches it registers. A year ago, Kayak was making around $273 for every 1,000 searches it registered.

