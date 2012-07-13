What Do People Really Think About Kayak

Kayak is a search engine for travel arrangement that helps people find and compare airline, hotel, and car rental options from the myriad travel sites available.



It was started in 2004 by co-founders of popular travel sites Expedia, Travelocity and Orbitz.

Kayak has had plans to go public for a while, and it finally moved forward with its IPO this week. The company announced it will offer around 4 million shares priced between $22 and $25 on the NASDAQ under the symbol KYAK.

We decided to get out on the street and see what normal people really know about Kayak:

Produced by Daniel Goodman

