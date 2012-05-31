Facebook's Disaster Just Cost Kayak Its IPO

Kayak Software Corp. is delaying its initial public offering following Facebook Inc.’s post-IPO tumble, according to a person close to the situation.



The Norwalk, Connecticut-based online-travel service has postponed the roadshow for the offering, which was scheduled to start last week, said the person, who declined to be identified because the information is private.

Morgan Stanley, the lead bank on Facebook’s initial share sale, also was hired to lead Kayak’s IPO.

Kayak would have been the first U.S. Internet offering since Facebook went public in the biggest technology IPO on record this month. The social network dropped 24 per cent through yesterday since its market debut, extending its losses in the worst-performing large IPO in the past decade. Investors are pummelling the stock amid questions about Facebook’s growth and how underwriters managed the share sale.

ServiceNow Inc., an IT cloud-computing services company, and Palo Alto Networks Inc., an Internet security company, both planning IPOs led by Morgan Stanley, are on track to go public, said people familiar with the situation. Pen Pendleton, a spokesman for Morgan Stanley, declined to comment.

Mike Haro, a spokesman with Palo Alto Networks, and Rhett Glauser, a spokesman with ServiceNow, didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment. Jessica Casano-Antonellis, a spokeswoman for Kayak, declined to comment.

Slowing Growth

Facebook’s investors are concerned about the company’s prospects after first-quarter profit decreased on slowing sales growth, and some shareholders have filed lawsuits alleging that the biggest social network and its underwriters overpriced the stock at $38 a share. At that price, Facebook had a higher price-to-earnings multiple than 99 per cent of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

Facebook closed at $28.84 yesterday, slipping below $30 for the first time. The stock fell 2.5 per cent to $28.13 as of 2:27 p.m. New York time.

Kayak first filed to go public in November 2010 and put its plans on hold earlier this year because of choppy market conditions. The company said this month it posted a profit of $4.15 million in the quarter that ended March 31, compared with a loss of $6.91 million in the year-earlier period. Revenue rose 39 per cent to $73.3 million.

